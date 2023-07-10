ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2022 to 2027 | Chubb Group, Admiral Group Plc, Allianz

The Global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The ASEAN auto insurance market is forecast to see a rise in market size to more than US$ 17,165 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the 6 years forecast term. ASEAN automotive insurance market is analyzed for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2017-2020 is the historic data, 2021 is considered as the base year and 2022-2027 are forecast values.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other essential elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the Global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market study is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market’s annual growth rate from 2022 to 2027 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2022 to 2027 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Key Players

AVIVA Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Pacific Insurance Co.

Chubb Group

People’s Insurance Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance’ Tokio Marine Group

Admiral Group Plc

AIG (American International Group, Inc.)

Allianz

Allstate Insurance Company.

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Risk Coverage, Coverage Term, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Ownership, End-user, and Region. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

By Risk Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Liability Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Add-ons Road-side assistance Engine replacement Nil Depreciation



By Coverage Term

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

Direct

Others

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicles Petrol Diesel Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End-user

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



By Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

