Diagnostics Market Size will Witness Substantial Growth by 2030 | Becton Dickenson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioMerieux

The Global Diagnostics Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The Global Diagnostics Market report, analyzed by Astute Analytica, examines tuberculosis, asthma, sepsis, and pneumonia diagnostics market for the study period 2017-2030.

The Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 4,480.7 Mn by 2030 from US$ 2,984.8 Mn in 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2030.

The Global Asthma Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 3,385.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 5,857.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the projection period.

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2030. The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to witness a growth in its revenue from US$ 489.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 992.8 Mn by 2030. Further, the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is anticipated to experience a leap forward in its revenue from US$ 460.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 828.5 Mn by 2030, recording a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other essential elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Diagnostics Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Diagnostics Market’s annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2022 to 2030 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s current size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about its potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and makes wise business decisions.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickenson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BioMerieux

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Test Type and End User. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segmentation of the Global Diagnostics Market:

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Cytokine Detection Assay

Nucleic Acid Testing

Detection of Latent Infection

Diagnostic Laboratory Method

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others

By End User segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Asthma Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Spirometry Test

Bronchodilator Reversibility Test

FeNO Test

Peak Flow

Bronchial Challenge Tests

Allergy tests

Others

By End User segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

CRP Test

PT & PTT Test

Urinalysis

Pulse Oximetry

Others

By End User segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Blood Test

Chest X-Ray Test

Pulse Oximetry

Sputum Test

Others

By End User segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

