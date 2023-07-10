Women’s Footwear Market Potential Poised for Growth in Future 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Women's Footwear Market" [2023-2030]

Short Description About Women’s Footwear Market:

Global Women’s Footwear Market is valued at approximately USD 172.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s footwear comes in a wide range of styles, sizes, colors, and shapes, and can be adorned with various features, such as heels, straps, buckles, laces, or embellishments, to suit different tastes and preferences. The rise in fashion trends has accelerated the demand for footwear made of sustainable and environmentally friendly raw materials, which is one of the major factors expected to drive the women’s footwear market growth rate.

In addition, the increase in disposable incomes, and the spread of e-commerce, smartphones, and mobile internet connectivity are expected to fuel the market growth. As per the data of Statista, one of the most popular online activities is the use of social media. More than 4.26 billion individuals globally used social media in 2021. Also, the growth of the women’s footwear market is also anticipated to be significantly impacted by the rise in sports participation and the increase in per capita spending on clothing and footwear worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing influence of fashion activities, as well as tie-ups of market players and aggressive promotion are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, fluctuation in the cost of raw materials is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Footwear Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid increase in people’s disposable income and the shift in women’s tendency to follow the latest fashion. Whereas, Europe is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as an increase in consumer spending power, high personal grooming and appearance costs burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Crocs Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Deichmann SE

The ALDO Group Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Casual Shoes

Boots

Heels & Pumps

Sandals

Flip Flops & Slippers

Sports Shoes

Safety Shoes

By Base Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Velvet

Textiles

Others

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Direct Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

