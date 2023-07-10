N95 Masks Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031 | 3M, Teleflex Incorporated., Honeywell International Inc.

Our research study on the global N95 Masks market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global N95 Masks market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global N95 masks market size was US$ 211.1 million in 2021. The global N95 masks market is forecast to grow to US$ 591.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

N95 masks are made to suit the wearer’s face closely while filtering airborne particles like dust, mists, and odors. The term “N” denotes the level of the non-oil respirator, while the number 95 denotes the mask’s effectiveness in removing 95% of 0.3 micron-sized particles.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases will primarily drive the growth of the N95 masks market during the forecast period. Infectious diseases, such as H1N1 influenza, SARS, MERS, and COVID-19, are highly contagious. As a result, people require masks to save themselves. Various healthcare experts also recommended N95 masks to prevent the further spread of infection caused by the droplets produced while coughing and sneezing. Thus, the growing prevalence of infections will drive the demand for N95 masks during the forecast period.

The rising level of air pollution owing to industrialization and urbanization will escalate the growth of the N95 masks in the coming years. The danger of respiratory conditions and illnesses like asthma, lung cancer, and pulmonary problems will rise as air pollution levels rise. Nine out of ten people breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits for high pollutant levels, according to data from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, low- and middle-income countries are witnessing the highest exposure. The burning of coal and wood, combined with the industrial and vehicle exhaust, will accelerate the growth of the N95 masks market during the study period.

On the flip side, the availability of various alternatives to N95 masks at low cost may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the N95 masks market, owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the presence of major market players. Apart from that, raising awareness about the benefits of N95 masks will also contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• 3M

• Teleflex Incorporated.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Avon Protection.

• MSA

• ANSELL LTD

• Gateway Safety, Inc.

• Alpha Pro-Tec

• Moldex-Metric

• Cambridge Mask Co

• Cardinal Health.

• CERVA GROUP

• DUKAL Corporation

• FLOWTRONIX (FT)

• GREENLINE.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global N95 masks market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Use, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Mask with valve

• Mask without valve

By Application

• Respiratory infections

• Pollution

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Online stores

• Retail Pharmacies

By Use

• Disposable

• Reusable

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Individuals

• Industrial sites

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global N95 Masks Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global N95 Masks market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global N95 Masks Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global N95 Masks market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

