Geriatric Care Services Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2031 | Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc. Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Our research study on the global Geriatric Care Services market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Geriatric Care Services market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global geriatric care services market size was US$ 978.1 billion in 2021. The global geriatric care services market is forecast to grow to US$ 2371.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term “geriatric care services” refers to the medical facilities offered to older patients. These services aim to improve the health of the patient by identifying and treating their diseases. It entails organizing and planning the care of elderly individuals who have mental and/or physical conditions to meet their long-term care needs.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global geriatric care services market is forecast to have innumerable opportunities in the coming years, owing to the growing improvements in the geriatric care services. For instance, the availability of advanced technology, skilled workers, professional education, etc., is forecast to benefit the market during the study period. In addition, growing chronic ailments such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, diabetes, and cancer are expected to drive the geriatric care services market forward during the analysis period.

The growing geriatric population and rising risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiac disorders, dementia, respiratory disorders, etc., will all contribute to the market growth. According to a study by World Health Organization, the geriatric population is expected to grow to 1 billion by 2050 in the United States. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with these services may negatively affect the geriatric care services market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the geriatric care services market, owing to the presence of major key players. In addition, other factors like growing healthcare expenditure and the presence of a large consumer base are expected to drive the growth of the market. Favourable reimbursement policies, combined with the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, will also benefit the geriatric care services market in North America.

Leading Players

• Brookdale Senior Living

• Extendicare Inc.

• Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

• Kindred Healthcare Inc.

• Senior Care Centers of America

• Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

• Genesis Healthcare Corp.

• Home Instead Senior Care Inc.

• GGNSC Holdings, LLC

• LivHOME

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global geriatric care services market segmentation focuses on Service, Service Provider, Payment Source, Age Group, and Region.

By Service

• Home Care

• Adult Day Care

• Institutional Care

By Service Provider

• Private

• Public

By Payment Source

• Public Insurance

• Private Insurance

• Out-of-pocket

By Age Group

• 65-70 years

• 71-75 years

• 76-80 years

• 81-85 years

• 86-90 years

• Above 91 years

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Geriatric Care Services Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Geriatric Care Services market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Geriatric Care Services Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Geriatric Care Services market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

