Women’s Shaver Market Synergies Creating Growth Opportunities in Future 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Shaver Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Women’s Shaver Market:

Global Women’s Shaver Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Women’s shavers are personal grooming devices designed specifically for women to remove unwanted hair from their bodies. Electric shavers are battery-powered or corded devices that use rotating or oscillating blades to cut the hair close to the skin. They are easy to use, convenient, and provide a quick and clean shave. Disposable razors are usually made of plastic and have one or more blades for cutting hair. They are designed for one-time use and are commonly used for removing hair from legs, underarms, and bikini areas. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing awareness among women about personal grooming, rising disposable income of consumers and the growing availability of advanced grooming products.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of personal care products among women, the growing grooming products market and the rising disposable income of women are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group India is one of the world’s fastest grooming product markets. It was evaluated at USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93 % between 2022 and 2027. Similarly, according to a survey by Statista, 23% of female consumers spend up to USD 25, 34% allocate USD 50, 18% employ up to USD 100 and 14% expend more than USD 100 for grooming and personal care products in the United States. Hence, the growing personal care products market and increasing disposable income of women are propelling the demand for women’s shavers in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of the significance of hygiene and cleanliness and growing consumer demand for premium and advanced grooming products are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the wide availability of substitutes in the market is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Shaver Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the high usage of personal grooming products among women and major market players situated in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as growing concern for personal care, hygiene and cleanliness among women with the increasing demand for premium grooming products and increasing disposable income of consumers are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble

THE WOMEN’S SHAVE CLUB

All Girl Shave Club

Make My Shave

Edgewell Personal Care

BARE BODY BEAUTY Co

Woolworths Group Limited

Alleyoop, Inc.

FSS Beauty

Shiseido Company, Limited

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Type, Sales Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Electric

Non-Electric

By Type:

Shavers

Shavers Subscription

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Retails

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

