Women’s Leather Jacket Market Trends (2023-2030) Growth Opportunities and Emerging Forecast

Global Women’s Leather Jacket Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Women’s leather jackets are a type of outerwear made from leather material that is designed specifically for women. They come in various styles, colors, and designs, ranging from classic biker jackets to more contemporary styles. Leather jackets can be made from a variety of leather types, such as cowhide, lambskin, and goatskin, and can be dyed in a range of colors, from classic black and brown to bold and bright hues. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing popularity of leather jackets among women, the rising disposable income of women and the growing fashion industry.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of leather jackets, the rapidly growing leather industry and the increasing disposable income of women are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to Harvard Business Review, globally women control about USD 20 trillion in annual consumer spending and the figure is predicted to rise as high as USD 28 trillion in the next five years. The global income of women annually of USD 13 trillion can reach USD 18 trillion in the same period. Similarly, according to the UN Comrade database, the value of leather products shipped in France in 2021 was around USD 5.22 billion, up from USD 4.2 billion in the previous year. The changing trends in the fashion industry, the growing popularity of leather jackets among women and the increasing disposable income of women are expected to escalate the demand in the women’s leather jackets market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for luxury fashion items and the growing trend of customization are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, environmental concerns due to the processing of leather are restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Leather Jacket Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the rising adoption of leather jackets by women and the increasing disposable income of women. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing fashion industry, increasing demand for luxury fashion items and growing trend of customization are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Brune & Bareskin

Theo&Ash

HugMe.fashion

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

VANCA FASHION PVT LIMITED

JUSTANNED

VALENTINO S.p.A.

H&M Group

Burberry Limited

By Product:

Bomber

Flight

Biker

Coat

By Material Type:

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

By Quality:

High

Standard

Low

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

