Women’s Blazer Market Outlook 2023 to 2030 Industry Trends, Forecasts and Insights

Short Description About Women’s Blazer Market:

Global Women’s Blazer Market is valued at approximately USD 62.46 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The women’s blazer market is a segment of the fashion industry that focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling blazers for women. Blazers are versatile and timeless piece of clothing that can be dressed up or down, making them a staple item in many women’s wardrobes. The market for women’s blazers is diverse, ranging from high-end luxury brands to fast-fashion retailers. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing shift towards luxurious and ethical fashion, the growing demand for environment-friendly fashion products and the rising proportion of working women.

In addition, the increasing emergence of professional and working women and the growing apparel industry are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to Global Fashion Agenda, the global apparel market is expected to rise in value from 1.5 trillion USD in 2020 to around 2.25 trillion USD by 2025, and it engages 60+ million individuals along its value chain, with women accounting for 80% of the workforce. Similarly, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the employment participation rate climbed from 46.9 percent a year earlier to 47.9 percent in July-September 2022, while the workforce ratio improved from 42.3 percent to 44.5 percent over the same time. Hence, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for women’s blazers in the global market. Furthermore, the growing demand for inclusivity and diversity in fashion and increasing investments towards the development of sustainable fashion products are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, high competition in the fashion industry is restricting market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Blazer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the growing demand for ethical wear and the increasing number of professional women. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly fashion products, growing need for professional work wear among women and rising per capita income of consumers are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton

Dior

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

H&M Group

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Cotton

Polyester

Cellulosic

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

