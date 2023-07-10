Telecom Service Assurance Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2031

Our research study on the global Telecom Service Assurance market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Telecom Service Assurance market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global telecom service assurance market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global telecom service assurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) process ensures that users receive high-quality service by enforcing uniform policies and processes. Maintenance costs are decreased via telecom service assurance. The discipline of service assurance enables CSPs to quickly identify network flaws and resolve them in order to minimize service interruptions.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The main drivers of the growth of the global telecom service assurance market are the expansion of the mobile user base and the decline in mobile costs. The enormous growth in wireless data traffic is caused by an increase in mobile usage and managing this growing volume of traffic calls for solutions for telecom service assurance. Solutions for telecom service assurance improve customer satisfaction and network optimization. For instance, the data from GMSA states that the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion by 2025, which is nearly 71% of the world’s population.

The flexibility and other benefits of telecom service assurance will also fuel the growth of the market. Both the service provider and the service user get to leverage flexibility due to telecom service assurance. TSA has significantly enhanced the client experience by making amendments in the quality of service. Strong reach and accessibility, a multilingual strategy, sound clarity, and no call drop are some of the prominent benefits of telecom service assurance. As a result, it will boost the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

Concerns related to data privacy may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the telecom service assurance market, owing to the growing demand for 5G services across various countries. The race for the 5G rollout in countries like India, China, and Indonesia is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

The rising population and increasing living standards will also benefit the telecom service assurance market during the study period. Apart from that, reduced maintenance and alteration costs of communication service providers (CSPs) will contribute to the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Broadcom

• Ericsson

• NEC Corporation

• Accenture

• Comarch S.A.

• Huawei

• IBM

• Spirent

• Amdocs

• NETSCOUT

• HPE

• Nokia

• TEOCO

• MYCOM OSI

• EXFO

• Intracom Telecom

• RADCOM

• Anritsu

• VMware

• Centina

• Infovista

• Arris International Limited

• Enghouse Networks

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global telecom service assurance market segmentation focuses on Solution, Operator Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region.

By Solution

• Products

o Quality and Service Management

o Intelligent Assurance and Analytics

o Fault and Event Management

o Performance Management

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

By Operator Type

• Fixed Operator

• Mobile Operator

By Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

