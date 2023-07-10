Predictive Maintenance Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2031

Our research study on the global Predictive Maintenance market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Predictive Maintenance market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global predictive maintenance market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global predictive maintenance market is forecast to grow to US$ 53.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Predictive Maintenance (PdM) is implemented to detect and monitor anomalies or breakdowns in equipment. Predictive maintenance improves supply chain and quality procedures, maximizes device uptime, and makes efficient use of scarce resources. Artificial intelligence and machine learning in predictive maintenance assist organizations gather information on the machine’s parts, which enables them to assess the equipment’s level of usability, take preventive action, and schedule maintenance procedures in advance.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Businesses are using AI and ML technology to analyse data more quickly and accurately than they could with conventional business intelligence tools. Businesses may generate operational predictions 20 times faster and more accurately with the use of predictive maintenance. Moreover, the market for predictive maintenance is expanding as a result of the growing use of real-time streaming analytics technology. Real-time data streaming from apps, sensors, devices, and other sources are analysed in this process. It enables language integration and timely information for customized applications. Thus, such benefits are forecast to fuel the growth of the

Steadily declining maintenance costs and downtime will also fuel the growth of the predictive maintenance market during the study period.

On the flip side, a shortage of skilled workforce may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the predictive maintenance market during the study period, owing to the presence of well-established end-user industries and rising knowledge about the latest technologies in the region. The early adoption of advanced technologies among organizations will also contribute to the growth of the predictive maintenance market. Apart from that, the benefits of predictive maintenance, such as improved efficiency and lower operational costs, will drive the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific predictive maintenance market will also record steady growth due to growing digitalization, urbanization, and the presence of prominent end-use industries like healthcare, manufacturing, etc.

Leading Players

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Hitachi, Ltd

• TIBCO Software, Inc.

• Uptake Technologies, Inc

• Sigma Industrial Precision

• Google

• PTC, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By Component

• Software

• Service

By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utility

• Healthcare

• Government

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Predictive Maintenance Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Predictive Maintenance market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Predictive Maintenance Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Predictive Maintenance market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

