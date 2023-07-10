Skin Boosters Market Research Report 2023 to 2030 Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Skin Boosters Market:

Global Skin Boosters Market is valued at approximately USD 941.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals are microinjected into the epidermis in skin boosters to hydrate, renew, and revive the skin for a healthy glow. Skin Boosters can be applied to the face, neck, hands, and decolletage but doesn’t affect the facial structure. By the replenishment of hyaluronic acid, skin booster treatments restore the hydro balance in the skin, improving the skin’s ability to retain moisture and giving it firmness. The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues and the growing popularity of aesthetic procedures are key factors driving the market growth.

The growing prevalence of various skin diseases such as acne, scars, dark spots, tanning, and dullness is contributing towards the growth of the Global Skin Boosters Market. For instance – as per American Academy of Dermatology (AAD( estimates – in the United States of America around 85 per cent or up to 50 million Americans between the ages of 12 and 24 are annually affected by acne problems. Furthermore, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH( estimates – acne is estimated as the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide affecting around 9.4 per cent of the total global population. Also, the rising number of geriatric individuals as well as the growing development of skin care clinic infrastructure would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, the high cost of Skin Booster coupled with side effects associated with skin boosters hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Skin Boosters Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players coupled with growing demand for cosmetic procedures by both adults and the geriatric population in the region would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for non and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures as well as increasing incidences of various skin conditions among the young population in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Galderma S.A.

Allergan Plc

Merz Aesthetics

Bloomage Biotechnology

Filorga

Professional Derma SA

Teoxanne

IBSA – Institute Biochemical SA (IBSA Derma)

TTM Spa & Markham Medical Spa

Artisan Aesthetic Clinics

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mesotherapy

Micro-needle

By Gender

Female

Male

By End Use

Dermatology Clinics

MedSpa

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

