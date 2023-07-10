Women’s Tights and Leggings Market Segmentation 2023 to 2030 Trends, Growth and Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Women's Tights and Leggings Market" [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Tights And Leggings Market is valued approximately USD 20.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Women’s leggings and tights that support and stabilise the musculature, reducing fatigue and enhancing performance. Furthermore, they appear fashionable while providing comfort and flexibility. The merchants produce tights and leggings in appealing and distinctive designs and patterns. Additionally, this market is expanding as a result of increasing per capita income and buying power as well as shifting global fashion trends. The adoption of automatic machinery by the clothing industry is done so as to increase output while lowering costs. Thus, major driving factor for the Global Women’s Tights And Leggings Market are rising women working population, rising e-commerce sales and rising purchasing power is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising initiatives by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The growth in e-commerce sales around the globe, drives the market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, e-commerce sales were USD 4,938 billion which is predicted to increase up to USD 6,767 billion in 2023. However, the high cost of Women’s Tights and Leggings stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Tights And Leggings Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, Europe’s share of the industry was the largest in term of revenue share. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are well-developed economic nations that have a favourable impact on market revenue. Major factors that are anticipated to have an impact on market development include an increasingly financially independent population, rising per capita income, and shifting fashion trends. From 2022 to 2029, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest Growth of any region. India and China are helping the industry expand in a positive way. The area is seeing a huge demand for clothing due to the fastest-growing population and rising disposable income. Due to low labour prices and easy access to raw materials, many multinational corporations are establishing themselves in this region, which will result in an increase in the working population. Therefore, during the forecast time, the region is expected to expand with the highest CAGR.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Fiber offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Cotton

Polyester

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

