Maternity Care Market Insights 2023 to 2030 Key Findings, Growth Factors and Forecast

Global Maternity Care Market is valued approximately USD 8276.07 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Maternity Care A few of the various maternity care products available on the market that help women appear better and get rid of stretch marks are stretch mark reduction creams, breast creams, toning and body firming gel, and body restructuring gel. Also, these products are helpful for specific pregnancy issues like skin irritation, painful breasts, and leg pain. Pregnancy-related items are thought to be healthful for both moms and unborn children. The Maternity Care market is expanding because of factors such as rising increasing incidences of pregnancy and growing awareness about complications at birth. However, rise in the cost of research and development activities may halt market growth.

The United Nations Office for Sexual and Reproductive Health published a research in October 2021 that anticipated that 140 million individuals worldwide are be born in 2021. These indicates the high incidence of pregnancies in year 2021, which has stimulated the demand for various maternity care products. Furthermore, According to CDC statistics released in December 2021, 3.66 million babies were born in 2021, an increase of 1% from the year before. Pregnancy items are in high demand, in the United States. Similarly, according to information from the Canadian government that was released in September 2022, there were about 367,684 births in Canada in 2021, up about 2% from the year before. The number of births is increasing, which is increasing demand for pregnancy products. In addition, introduction of advanced stretch mark products is creating lucrative growth to the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Maternity Care Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded Maternity Appeals and rise in child birth. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising child birth, an increase in the number of collaborations for product development, geographic expansion of key players.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Boppy Company

Prairie In Bloom

Merz Pharma

E.T. Browne Drug

The hut Group

Ultra Laboratories

Twinlab

Metagenics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Maternity Appreals offerings of key players.

By Maternity Apparels:

Day Wear

Night Wear

Innerwear

By Personal Care:

Stretch Mark Minimizers

Body Restructuring Gels

Toning/Firming Lotion

Itching Prevention Creams

Nipple And Breast Creams

Others

By Maternity Vitamins and Supplements:

Prenatal

Postnatal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

