Women’s Intimate Care Products Market 2023 Current Trends and Future Outlook 2030 | Joylux, Hindustan Unilever Limited

Global Women’s Intimate Care Products Market is valued at approximately USD 26.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s intimate care products are the kind of personal hygiene products that are regularly used to keep the intimate area clean. Intimate hygiene is crucial for preserving both physical and mental health due to poor intimate hygiene produces leads to the growth of germs, which leaves the body susceptible to diseases. These products assist maintain a healthy vaginal pH level, reduce itching and bacterial infections in the intimate area, and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria like lactobacillus. The surge in number of intimate hygiene campaigns, increasing inclination of women towards female hygiene products, coupled with the rise in disposable income are the key factors that are attributing to the market growth across the globe.

In addition, the increase in the female population is exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand worldwide. According to The World Bank, in 2011, the total female population was recorded at 3.47 billion, and the figure is progressively growing and is likely to reach 3.88 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the growing R&D activities, as well as the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the low awareness regarding women intimate care products in underdeveloped and developing countries, along with the high cost of some products are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Intimate Care Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing popularity and high spending and the high risk of health issues in the intimate area leading to various skin diseases. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising awareness about women’s hygiene, as well as increasing population & increasing knowledge regarding the benefits of the product in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

SANFE.IN

Joylux, Inc

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

QUEEN V

ALYK

Bodyform

KCWW

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Intimate Washes

Liners

Oils

Masks

Moisturizers & Creams

Hair Removal

Gels

Exfoliants

Sprays

Others

By User:

Women With Children

Women Without Children

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

