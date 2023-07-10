Women’s Socks Market 2023 Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2030 | Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Socks Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Women’s Socks Market:

Global Women’s Socks Market is valued approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The women’s socks are to protect the ankle and a part of the leg. Polyester, cotton, rubber, and nylon are just a few of the fabrics used to make women’s socks. The products are available in a variety of lengths, colors, patterns, and designs with comfort and fashion in consideration. Wearing socks has many advantages, including keeping the feet relaxed and problem-free. Women’s fuzzy socks are a popular choice for many women throughout the globe who want to appear fashionable and protect their feet. The rising awareness of foot health has also contributed to the growth of the women’s socks market. Many women are now more conscious of the importance of wearing socks that provide support, cushioning, and moisture-wicking properties to prevent foot problems such as blisters, fungal infections, and odors. Also, growing disposable incomes of women across the world have also contributed to the growth of the women’s socks market. With more disposable income, women are more likely to purchase high-quality socks that offer comfort, durability, and style.

The increasing participation of women in sports has also contributed to the growth of the women’s socks market. As more women engage in sports, there is a growing demand for socks that provide comfort, support, and protection. According to Statista, in 2014, the women participated in the Olympic winter games was 1121; in 2018, the number reached 1,169 and in 2022 Olympic games the number reached 1,314. As a result, the rising women participation in sports games is anticipated to support the market growth. Additionally, growing number of working women is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the changing fashion trend limited market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Socks Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share. The U.K., France, and other financially advanced countries account for a sizable portion of market revenue. Some elements that are anticipated to have an impact on market growth include financially independent women, rising per capita income, and changing fashion trends. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space would create lucrative growth prospects for the Women’s Socks market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dior

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Puma SE

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Fiber, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Cotton Women’s Socks

Polyester Women’s Socks

Women’s Socks from Other Fibers

By Distribution Channel:

Women’s Socks Sales via Offline Stores

Women’s Socks Sales via Online Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

