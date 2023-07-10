Women Wear Market 2023 Overview and Expansion Opportunities 2030 | Burberry, Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Women Wear Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Women Wear Market:

Global Women Wear Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Women’s clothes are a large product area that includes everything from formal wear to casual and ethnic wear. The demand for luxury and premium clothing has increased recently due to rising disposable incomes, as well as the rising influence of social media, endorsements, and fashion magazines. Leading manufacturers are now offering exclusive high fashion apparel items in various sizes and price ranges for those who are interested in fashion. The industry is also witnessing a change in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly clothing due to changing lifestyles and the expanding sustainable fashion trend. One of the main factors influencing the global women’s apparel market is the growing influence of e-commerce platforms. Online retail stores are quickly gaining popularity with consumers because they provide convenience, faster delivery, discount coupons, and simple accessibility, payments, and return policies. Leading manufacturers are also concentrating on the introduction of new patterns and styles in formal wear as a result of the growing engagement of women in the workforce. In order to keep customers aware of the most recent fashion trends, they are also presenting trendy clothing with a variety of fabrics, patterns, styles, color, and designs.

The rising number of working women has had a significant impact on the women’s wear market. As more women enter the workforce, they require professional attire that is both comfortable and stylish. This has led to an increase in demand for women’s workwear, which has become a major segment of the women’s wear market. Working women also have a greater purchasing power, which has contributed to the growth of the women’s wear market overall. They are more likely to spend money on clothing that they can wear to work, as well as on other types of clothing that fit their lifestyle and needs. For instance, according to the Our World in Data, the female employment to population ratio in Germany increased from 50.99% in 2011 to 54.91% in 2020. Similarly, in Chile the female employment to population ration increased to 39.47% in 2020 from 43.25% in 2011. Additionally, the rising women population is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the fluctuating price of price of fabric may stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women Wear Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, due to the female population’s economic independence and the increased fashion consciousness that is prominent among its populace. Moreover, the region has a higher buying power parity than most countries. The biggest international labels, like Chanel, Dior, Lacroix, Gucci, Prada, Versace, and others, are all based in Europe. Thus, the region has a significant impact on global sales. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising women population and growing establishment of offline and online players in the market would create lucrative growth prospects for the Women Wear market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

MANOLO BAHNIK

DIOR

LOUIS VUITTON

Burberry

DOLCE & GABBANA S.R.L

PRADA

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Chanel

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Nov. 2019, Ferrari, an Italian supercar maker, and Armani, a prestigious fashion brand, announced their collaboration to start producing clothing for both men and women.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Sports & Active Wear

Intimates & Sleepwear

Footwear

Accessories

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

