Women Sneakers Market 2023 Insights and Projected Growth 2030 | Adidas AG, Zara

Global Women Sneakers Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The market for women’s sneakers has expanded swiftly over the past few years, and this development is expected to continue. Customers are paying more attention to how they appear, especially women. Advertisements, entertainment programs, movies, and other forms of media have a big impact on them. Women’s shoe manufacturers collaborate with well-known individuals or pay for celebrity endorsements, which has an impact on customer behaviors. In the near future, it is projected that these factors will boost demand for women’s sneakers worldwide. The proliferation of online platforms around the world is one of the main factors fueling the industry’s expansion. Women of all ages are becoming more likely to prefer fashionable, branded, and high-fashion sneakers, and an increase in disposable income is fueling demand for more comfortable and cutting-edge sneakers, which is accelerating industry growth. The market is being driven by individuals engaging in various fitness-related activities as a result of the growing women population and rising health and wellbeing concerns. Also, there is a rise in product demand due to the young population’s increased interest in sports and fitness.

The rising women’s participation in sports and fitness activities is anticipated to create lucrative demand for the sneakers for sports and physical activities. According to Statista, there are 32.2% increase in women health and fitness club membership in United States from 2010 to 2019. As the result, the rising women participation in physical and sports activities is anticipated to support the market’s growth. Additionally, easy availability of customized and innovative features in sneakers is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the growth of local manufacturers’ easily accessible counterfeit or fake products is expected to impede market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women Sneakers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, this is due to customers’ shifting lifestyles, rising fashion consciousness, and high disposable income, which is encouraging them to choose comfort over price. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to growing women population, rising women spending footwear, and rise in government efforts to raise consumer awareness regarding health and well-being by promoting 2K & 5K runs and implementing sports hours in schools is projected to fuel market expansion in this region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Women Sneakers market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Adidas AG

Converse

Superga

Tretorn

Veja

Greats

River Island

Zara

Gucci

Maison Margiela

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Adidas launched a new line of women’s sneakers called the “Arkyn.” The line was designed specifically for women and featured a sock-like fit and boost cushioning technology.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Plimsoll Sneaker

Platform Sneaker

Slip-on Sneaker

Sustainable Sneaker

Running Shoes/Sneakers/ Trainers

By Application:

Sports Activity

Lifestyle

Physical Exercise

By Sales Channel:

Store-Based Retailing

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

