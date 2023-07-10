Alexa
Taiwan Railway unveils new R200 diesel-electric locomotives

Railway fans treated to rare sight with old, new locomotives arranged at Changhua Fan-Shaped Train Garage

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 17:30
Taiwan Railways new R200 locomotives. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railway Bureau’s "10-year locomotive replacement plan" took another step forward with the unveiling of two new R200 diesel-electric locomotives.

On Monday afternoon (July 10), a long queue of railway fans waited outside the Changhua Locomotive Depot to get a glimpse of the two new locomotives, R201 and R202. The century-old, fan-shaped train garage was the backdrop for this exciting event initiated to teach locals about railway culture and history, per Liberty Times.

Taiwan Railway also mobilized other "R" series diesel-electric locomotives from past generations in an array that slowly drove out of the garage and onto the revolving turntable. Two more newly purchased R200 diesel-electric locomotives are expected to arrive at the end of July.

Taiwan Railway unveils new R200 diesel-electric locomotives
Changhua Fan-Shaped Train Garage. (TRA photo)

This upgraded locomotive can achieve a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour and will be put into operation at the end of 2023. In the future, it is planned to be used for freight trains, shunting, and passenger car rescue.

The new R200-series diesel-electric locomotives are produced by the Swiss Stadler Railway Company and can operate in tropical and subtropical climates, withstand 100% humidity, and high temperatures of 45 C. They are equipped with a five-stage environmentally friendly engine and can immediately report problems so that maintenance personnel can be dispatched for immediate repairs.

It also comes with a forward-looking Doppler radar speedometer, a connector observation camera, and multiple protective devices for the cab, making driving safer, per a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) press release.
