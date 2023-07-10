Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped for Google Tensor chips

Tensor G5 chip will reportedly be made using TSMC’s 3nm process

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 16:20
TSMC building. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google is reportedly set to release its own fully customized Tensor chip by 2025 and will have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) manufacture it.

According to The Information, Google had originally planned to release its own chip, internally code-named Redondo, for its Pixel phones in 2024. Google previously worked with Samsung on its Tensor chips but has now reportedly picked TSMC to make them, with the release set for 2025.

The Redondo chip had initially been scheduled for Google’s Pixel 9 phones in 2024, replacing the partially customized silicon it currently designs in a deal with Samsung, according to Android Police. However, the Redondo reportedly missed the trial production deadline last year, while the decision to go with TSMC did not happen until “earlier this year,” per The Information.

Google’s custom chip will now reportedly debut as the Tensor G5 and is internally referred to as “Laguna.” The chip will allegedly be made using TSMC’s 3nm process, currently the most advanced chip process on the market, reports said.
TSMC
Google Tensor
Google Tensor 5
TSMC 3nm

