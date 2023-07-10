Global Mattress Market Strategies, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Through 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Mattress Market:

Global Mattress Market is valued approximately USD 39.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The Mattress market is expanding because of factors such as rising construction of smart homes, rising sales of home furnishing. The growth of the global market is fueled by an increase in home building globally along with rising consumer spending on bedding and home furnishings. Globally, there is an increasing need for separate rooms for each family member due to the increase in single-occupancy dwellings and nuclear families, which is driving up product prices. According to the National Bed Federation Survey results released in March 2020, the percentage of survey participants who purchased the product increased from 24% to 32% over the preceding six months.

For instance, according to the report of Statista, in year 2020 the home improvement market stood at USD 763 billion which increases to USD 796 billion in year 2021, which is anticipated to increase by USD 1010 billion by year 2027. As a result, rising home development activities is catering the growth of market. In addition, Mattresses are now seen by consumers as more than just consumer durables and as a sign of social standing, according to the growing global desire for luxury goods and products that are uniquely made for them. Furthermore, rising consumer spending on adoption of sleep solutions, and rising investment in residential sector is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of mattress stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Mattress Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, Asia Pacific dominates the market share owing to factors such as rising home improvements projects, rising demand for consumer preferences in the region, rising target population in the region. Furthermore, North America is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as rising home improvement and home construction activities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Spring Air International

Sleep Number Corporation

Kingsdown, Inc.

Southerland Sleep

Boll & Branch

Casper Sleep Inc.

Greiner AG

Sheela Foam Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Size offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Size:

Single

Double

Queen

King

By Type:

Innerspring

Foam

Hybrid

Others

By End User:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

