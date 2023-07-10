Sports Optic Market Technology, Future Outlook and Analyzing Trends for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Sports Optic Market is valued approximately USD 2.01 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sports Optic sport is gaining traction mainly due to its facilities offered to athletes such as improve the sports performance, and also adds specifications like sharpness, portability, clarity, and magnification. The Sports Optic market is expanding because of factors such as growing international sports events and rising government spending on sports infrastructure.

Sportspersons and athletes commonly use optical equipment such as binoculars and riflescopes to carry out competitive shooting and sightseeing activities. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few years. According to the Statista, in 2020, the sports venues and facilities construction sector in China reached to USD 14.09 billion. As, it was driven by China’s growing interest in sports and fitness activities, the construction of sports venues, fitness trails, sports parks and other fitness facilities has been scaled up gradually. Another important component driving space is rising government spending on sports infrastructure. In financial year 2022, sports expenditure in India was about USD 210 million increased from the previous financial year. The largest share of this expense went towards Khelo India project under sports authority of India that promotes development of sports activities in the region. However, availability of in-house entertainment system stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Optic Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the early adoption of advanced sports optic products and the high availability of golf courses in the region. According to the Statista, in 2022, the market size of the golf course and country club industry in the United States stood at USD 26.21 billion. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising number of sports activities, constant technological advancements and growing youth population interest in sports event in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nikon

Carl Zeiss

Leupold & Stevens Inc

Bushnell

Trijicon

Celestron

Burris

Leica Camera

Swarovski Optik

ATN Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Telescopes

Binoculars

Rangefinders

Riflescopes

By Games:

Shooting Sports

Golf

Water Sports

Wheel Sports

Snow Sports

Horse Racing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

