Automatic Identification System Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | Orbcomm Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

The Global Automatic Identification System report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Automatic Identification System Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) is an automatic tracking system used by ship transceivers and by the Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) to automatically track ships and avoid collisions of any kind. It was designed to allow two-way communication between different vessels and coastal authorities on the coast. The system can provide static, dynamic and voyage data about vessels to other vessels in the vicinity and to nearby coastal authorities. In addition, the AIS device provides information such as unique her ID, course, speed, and location displayed on the screen.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The equipment is intended to assist seafarers by allowing maritime authorities to track and monitor vessel movements. In addition, existing transmitting transponder systems included in this AIS will be used for operation in the very high frequency (VHF) marine mobile radio band. This automatic identification system combines a standard his VHF transceiver with a location system such as a GPS receiver and additional electronic navigation sensors including a gyrocompass and turn signals. The increasing growth of cross border e commerce trade and growing technological advancements in navigation & maritime traffic management systems are key factor accelerating the market growth.

The rising expansion of cross border e-commerce trade is contributing towards the Growth of the Global Automatic Identification System Market. For instance, as per Statista – global cross-border e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 2.25 trillion 2026. Form the value of USD 579 billion in 2019. Also, growing demand for safety and security of vessel and rise in international trade would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Automatic Identification System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Automatic Identification System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and rising expansion of cross border trade in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising logistics and transportation sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orbcomm Inc.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

Exactearth Ltd

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

SAAB Transponder Tech AB

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

Garmin International Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Raytheon Ltd.

CNS Systems AB

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Jotron has announced launch of automated identification system (AIS) for the maritime sector, the Tron AIS TR-8000 MkII. The AIS is intended for inland waterways and meets with Bridge Alert Management (BAM) regulations. Blue sign information transmissions for safe passage on European inland waterways are another improvement to the system.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class

Class A

Class B

AIS Base Stations

By Platform

Vessel-Based

Onshore Based

By Application

Fleet Management

Vessels Tracking

Maritime Security

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

