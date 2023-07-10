Connected Mining Market News Reviews The Ultimate Trends Top Businesses | ABB Limited, Accenture Plc

The Global Connected Mining report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Connected Mining Market is valued at approximately USD 11.21 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Connected Mining refers to the use of connected solutions such as industrial IoT, big data, analytics, and simulation technology in mining operations. Moreover, these technologies are used for increasing the visibility and effectiveness of mining operations. IoT-enabled devices fixed & mobile sensors are used for extracting real-time data across the mining operations. The application of connected mining solutions offers different benefits including improvement in operator and equipment handling, the optimized cost in mining operations, offers real-time embedded intelligence and improved workforce safety among others. The increasing growth of mining activities and growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices as well as recent strategic initiatives from market players are key factors driving the market growth.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The increasing growth of mining activities is contributing to the growth of the Global Connected Mining Market. For instance, as per Press Information Bureau (PIB) estimates- in May 2022, the coal ministry of, the Government of India announced to increase in domestic coal production to 1.2 billion metric tons by FY 23-24 from the current level of 778.19 million metric tons.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the mining sector is also accelerating the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the global smart mining industry had a market valued at USD 9.3 billion, it is projected to grow to a market value of USD 28.1 billion by 2027. Also, the growing adoption of 5G technologies across the regions and rising investment in simulation technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with connected mining solutions and lack of technical expertise stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Connected Mining Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and growing digitization across the mining sector in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising growth in mining activities and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Limited

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hexagon AB

International Business Machines Corporation,

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ABB Limited has launched its new mining solution named ABB Ability MineOptimize in Indian Market. This new Ability MineOptimize portfolio is comprised of optimized electrification, drives and automation solutions, optimized engineering, digital applications, and collaborative services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization size

Large Enterprises

SME’s

By Mining Type

Surface

Underground

By Application

Exploration

Processing and Refining

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

