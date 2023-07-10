Customer Experience Management Market Dynamics, Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Customer Experience Management Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
Short Description About Customer Experience Management Market:
Global Customer Experience Management Market is valued at approximately USD 9228.77 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Customer experience management, abbreviated as CXM or CEM, refers to a system of marketing strategies and technologies that focus on customer engagement, satisfaction, and experience. Customer experience management allows the customer to interact with the company through various touch points to create differentiated experiences. Customer experience management enables various organizations to retain their customer base by offering enhanced customer experience across various channels. Further, customer experience management enables the organization to strengthen its brand presence, increase customer loyalty along with reducing customer churn. Moreover, the rising demand for big data analytics has enabled the growth of the market segment. Customer experience management provides real-time tracking of the customers along with their behavior.
The increasing demand for big data analytics is contributing towards the growth of the Global Customer Experience Management Market. For instance – in 2021, the global big data analytics market was valued at USD 240 billion, and the market is expected to see significant growth over the coming years, and reach USD 650 billion by 2029. Also, the continued digital transformation across various industries and increasing need for understanding customer behavior would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy and security stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The regional analysis of global Customer Experience Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominant region over the forecast period owing to the rising demand across various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom and healthcare industry. The integration of AI and data analytics along with increased digital growth in customer experience management software has accelerated the growth of the region. For instance, in May 2019, Medallia Inc., a customer experience management service provider, announced plan to acquire Strikedeck, an advanced platform enabling companies to drive customer success (CS(. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for big data analytics tools and increasing transition towards data driven business insights in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Adobe System Inc.
Avaya, Inc.
CA Technologies
Chime Technologies Inc
Clarabridge
Freshworks Inc.
Genesys
IBM Corp.
Nokia Networks
Oracle Corp.
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Touchpoint Type, End-Use, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Touch Point Type:
Store/Branch
Call center
Social media
E-mail
Mobile
Web services
Others
By End-Use:
Telecom & IT
Public sector
Energy and utilities
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
