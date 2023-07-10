Lifestyle Diseases Market Apps Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | MyFitnessPal, Noom Inc.

The Global Lifestyle Diseases Apps report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market is valued at approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Lifestyle diseases apps are a variety of apps that helps in collecting data on lifestyle diseases and the various risk factors that lead to these conditions. This app generated a score for the health status of individuals according to the data gathered, which helps in monitoring and managing these ailments.

The lifestyle disease management apps also deliver users individualized exercise plans through utilizing artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, and other advanced technologies. Factors such as the growing awareness for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and, the rapid proliferation of the internet, coupled with increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology are primarily attributing to the market growth across the globe.

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular health, mental health, diabetes, and others is rising, which is propelling the need for lifestyle diseases apps to collect customized health and fitness plans with diet monitoring, assigned trainers, step tracking, no-equipment workout programs, and customizable diet charts. For instance, the World Obesity Federation reported that more than 2.7 billion of the world’s population is likely be obese by the year 2025.

Also, as per the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), in 2019, approximately 463 million adults (aged 20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes, which is anticipated to reach around 700 million by 2045. Therefore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases is expected to promote the growth of the market at a substantial rate. Moreover, the increasing technological developments, as well as the increasing availability of mobile applications are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and rising concern about data privacy are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising adoption of smartphones and smart wearables, increasing obesity rates, as well as, growing population in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

MyFitnessPal

Noom Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Lifesum

Sleep Cycle

Headspace

HealthifyMe

Nudge Coach

Ginger

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Headspace and Ginger- an on-demand mental healthcare company, declared that the company entered into a definitive merger agreement, with the aim of socializing mental healthcare to a wide range.

In December 2019, MyFitnessPal- a nutrition and food tracking app, unveils the company’s start MyFitnessPal Simple Start Challenge with the aim of engaging and motivating subscribers to make positive dietary and wellness changes in the new year.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform Type:

iOS

Android

Others

By Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

By Indication:

Obesity

Cardiovascular Health

Mental Health

Diabetes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

