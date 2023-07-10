Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Aims To Expand At Double-Digit Growth Rate | Zel Technologies Limited., Kusama

The Global Web 3.0 Blockchain report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is valued at approximately USD 1.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Web 3.0 Blockchain or World Wide Web 3.0 refers to the impending third generation of the internet, in which websites and apps would be capable of processing information in a human-like manner with help of machine learning (ML), Big Data, and blockchain based technology such as decentralized ledger technology (DLT) among others. In case of Web 3.0 blockchain, instead of a centralized database, applications and services use a decentralized blockchain.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, Web 3.0 enables a growing number of different types of new applications and services such as Nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Decentralized applications, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized apps among others. In addition, Web 3.0 allows users to store data and information on decentralized public ledgers thus safeguarding the privacy of the user. The increasing penetration of digital assets and growing usage of connected devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing popularity of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and virtual real estate in the metaverse among others is contributing to the growth of the Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the digital assets segment is estimated at USD 37,240 million, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 17.30% in 2022 and 2027 period to reach a market volume of USD 82,710 million by 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global NFT segment is estimated at USD 2,520 million, and the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 27.26% between 2022 & 2027 to reach to projected volume of USD 8,412 million by 2027. Also, growing usage of Web 3.0 technology across the business applications such as digital identity documents, and smart contracts and the rising expansion of AI and Machine learning technologies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high deployment cost associated with Web 3.0 Blockchain and lack of penetration in developing regions stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading blockchain solution providers, and increasing acceptance of Web 3.0 coupled with availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing number of favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote blockchain-based digital assets, and increasing use of web 3.0 from banking and financial services institutions in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Web3 Foundation (Polka dot.)

Helium Systems Inc.

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

Zel Technologies Limited.

Kusama

Livepeer, Inc.

Filecoin

Kadena LLC

Polygon technology

Terra

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, India based Mphasis announced its partnership with USA based crypto exchange CrossTower, to build a Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on Web 3.0 and a series of blockchain-based products that would be launched and traded on the CrossTower platform.

In September 2022, Binance’s smart contract blockchain platform BNB Chain entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to strengthen Web3 and blockchain startups. Through this partnership, startups that are currently building products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain would get access to Google Cloud’s scalable, secure, and open-source infrastructure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Blockchain Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

By Application

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contracts

Others

By End-use

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

