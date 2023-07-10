AI Chipsets Market Experience Some Large Growth In Near Future | NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc.

The Global AI Chipsets report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global AI Chipsets Market is valued at approximately USD 8.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2022-2029. AI Chipsets is an integrated circuit specialized for training and running neural networks, with the AI software architecture. It has the capability to perform demanding deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time with minimal power consumption. The AI Chipsets market is expanding because of factors such emergence of quantum computing aid market. It’s an oligopolistic market dominated by IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6911

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Quantum computing is globally accepted by most enterprises. It can help solve industry technical and business challenges such as cryptography, supply chain problems, financial modelling, and drug development. These are just some of the near-term accelerating challenges that classical computer technology must face in today’s approaches.

For example, Google LLC’s Sycamore quantum computer is the fastest computer and can complete a task in about 200 seconds. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, big data, and AR/VR make quantum computing possible. A better understanding of quantum computing will increase the demand for AI chipsets and drive the growth of the industry. According to Statista, the revenue generated by the global quantum computing market was 412 million USD in 2020, it is expected to be increased to 8.6 billion USD by the time of 2027. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and increased focus on human-aware AI systems is expected to boost the growth of the AI Chipsets market in the forecasting years. However, the lack of skilled ai potential workforce stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global AI Chipsets Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing technological prevalence. In June 2019, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced plans to train 250,000 people a year in AI skills by 2025 for the purpose of human capital development. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofits organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6911

International Business Machine Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Xilinx Inc.

Graphcore

Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

Media Tek Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

May 2022 – Intel introduces two new deep learning processors for instruction and inference: Habana Gaudi2 and Habana GrecoTM. These revolutionary processors provide customers with a highly efficient, high-performance deep learning computing option for concurrent training applications and inference installations in data centers, reducing the barrier to entry for AI for organizations of all sizes. Closing the gap in the market by lowering.

February 2022 – Celestial AI, an AI accelerator company with its own hardware and software for machine learning chipsets, announced a $56 million Series A investment. The new funding will be used for product development and signing with strategic suppliers, including Broadcom.

January 2022 – Nvidia and AMD have announced that the US government has introduced new restrictions banning China and Russia from high-end AI chips.

March 2021 – Intel, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has launched the AI for All initiative to develop a fundamental understanding of artificial intelligence in various industries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Neural Network Processor (NNP)

Other Components

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Automation and Robotics

Other Applications

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6911

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6911

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com