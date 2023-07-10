Internet of Behaviors Market Size Complete Company Profiling Of Dominant Companies | Aware Inc., Traceable

The Global Internet of Behaviors report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Internet of Behaviors (IoB) refers to the collection and use of data to access consumer behaviors. Data collected from different devices including Wearable technologies, individual online activities, and household electrical devices, is utilized to gather information about user behavior and interests.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6909

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, IoB combines three fields including behavioral science, edge analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). This data is further used by marketers to develop and promote new products based on human psychology. The increasing penetration of IoT devices worldwide and growing cloud spending across industries as well as rising utilization of psychological targeting in advertising are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing penetration of IoT-enabled devices owing to the growth of high-speed internet services is contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to Statista -the total number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide was estimated at 9.7 billion in 2020 and the total number of IoT devices is projected to grow to 29 billion IoT devices by 2030. Also, growing emergence of AI and ML technologies and increasing adoption of digital marketing tools would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy & security stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as rising spending on digital advertising across different industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising spending from government authorities towards smart cities as well as growing emergence of high-speed internet services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aware Inc.

Traceable

Guardian Analytics

Vertica Systems

Trifacta

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6909

NuData Security

Mazu Networks Inc.

Qubit Digital

Cognitive Scale

Capillary Technologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, San Francisco, USA based Traceable AI, raised USD 60 million in Series B funding. This funding round was led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP) and saw participation from other prominent investors including Tiger Global Management and existing investors Unusual Ventures and BIG Labs. This funding would be used for new product development and accelerating research activities, and in the expansion of sales and marketing teams.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Advertising Campaign

Digital Marketing

Content Delivery

Brand Promotion

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Tourism & Travel

Other

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6909

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6909

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com