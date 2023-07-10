Beauty Oils Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Beauty Oils Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Beauty Oils Market:

Global Beauty Oils Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Beauty oils are those that essentially soften the skin or act as an occlusive to help keep moisture on the skin. Because they maintain the skin healthily and soft, beauty oils are frequently utilized in skincare regimens. They are produced from a variety of ingredients, including citrus fruits such as lemon and lime, oranges, mints, peppermint, bergamot, jasmine, and geranium, as well as plants such as lavender or lavandin and vetiver. The increasing demand for natural and organic beauty products as well as growing awareness regarding the protection and repairing of their skin are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the adoption of natural and organic beauty products has significantly increased creating strong demand for Global Beauty Oils Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2020, the global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care products was estimated at USD 35 billion and it is further projected to grow to USD 59 billion by the year 2031. Also, rising consumer spending and the growing e-commerce sector would a create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high extraction Cost of Beauty Oils hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Beauty Oils Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as the rising demand for organic and natural beauty oils in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization along with rising disposable income would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

L’oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Coty Inc

Edgewell Personal Care

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

Ester Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Revlon, Inc

Clarins Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Lemon and Lime

Orange

Mints

Peppermint

Bergamot

Other Product Types

By Industrial Use

Hair Products

Skin Care

Makeup Products

Perfumes

Other Industrial Uses

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

