Player Tracking Market Size Thriving in a Changing Landscape | STATSports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US)

The Global Player Tracking report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Player Tracking Market is valued at approximately USD 4.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Player Tracking is defined as the utilization of technological solutions to track players and sports tools and equipment. Moreover, Wearables and Opticals solutions are used for player tracking. The application of player tracking offers several advantages such as it ensures safety of athletes, facilitates fraud tracking and fitness and performance evaluation of athletes.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

A combination of various devices such as Player-worn devices, combining global positioning systems and inertial monitors are used by professional sports bodies. The increasing growth of organized multi-sport events and growing utilization of on-field data for athletes’ training as well as rising focus towards real-time data access are key factors driving the market growth.

The rapid expansion of organized multi-sports events owing to favorable government initiatives and increasing inclination towards different sports is contributing to the growth of the Global Player Tracking Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Sports Events segment is estimated at USD 27.18 billion, and the worldwide revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 3.49% between 2022 & 2027 to reach a market volume of USD 32.26 billion by 2027.

Moreover, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)’s estimates – Indian sports media market was valued at USD 1 billion, and it is expected to grow to more than USD 13.4 billion by 2027. Also, increasing demand for sports analytics and rising emergence of high-end computing solutions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of technical expertise and budget constraints impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Player Tracking Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of leading market players coupled with the region being home to leading sports bodies including the National Basketball League (NBL), National Football League (NFL), and National Hockey League (NHL). Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow wtth the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of organized sports event sector as well as increasing penetration of leading market players coupled with favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote sports in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Catapult (Australia)

STATSports (UK)

Zebra Technologies (US)

ChyronHego Corporation (US)

Polar (Finland)

STATS LLC (US)

JOHAN Sports (Netherlands)

Sonda Sports (Poland)

Xampion (Finland)

Kinexon (Germany)

Advanced Sports Analytics (US)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2019, Australian wearable device manufacturer Sports Performance Tracking received approval from Zurich, Switzerland based FIFA for its SPT2 GPS tracking system during games. With this approval, soccer players can utilize these wearables in International Soccer.

In August 2021, Australia based Catapult has rolled out its new wearable performance solution for athletes named Catapult One. This new solution provide data related to different important sports metrics including sprint distance, acceleration, and intensity.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By End-User

Individual Sports

Team Sports

By Application

Fitness Tracking

Performance Tracking

Fraud Detection

Player Safety

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

