Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Dominance Projected to Increase in Future 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market:

Global Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The rising customer demand is a key factor in the market’s expansion. Due to the growing influence of western society, consumer attitudes and fashion trends are shifting quickly and growing e-commerce sales. In addition to men, women are beginning to wear pullovers, sweatshirts, and jerseys, which is anticipated to have a significant impact on the global market. Additionally, international brands are expanding into and setting up their distribution networks in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, it is expected that increase accessibility and awareness will fuel market expansion.

With the growth of e-commerce sales, the global fashion industry is expanding. The introduction of e-commerce platforms has made it easier to produce and distribute fashion goods like clothing, footwear, and accessories. Businesses are conscious of the distribution channel. While social media sites, which are already gradually becoming shoppable, could end up being the primary force behind fashion e-commerce if the current trend continues. According to Statista, social commerce sales are expected to triple by 2025, with nearly a third of Facebook users anticipating making purchases through the site in 2022. Additionally, well-known fashion brands like H&M, Burberry, and Forever 21 are paving the way for social e-commerce by using Instagram to market their products and spread knowledge of ethical and sustainable manufacturing. Additionally, start-ups are making efforts to establish their brands on e-commerce sites. For instance, the fashion and leisure ecommerce website Maneraa was founded in 2019 by sisters Shabna and Shaiba Salam of Pune, India. The start-up aims to promote unbranded, obscure fashion and leisure retailers. However, the high cost of Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue for the year, Europe had the biggest revenue share and led the world market. The U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, and other highly developed nations in the area are largely to blame for this. There is a high level of disposable money per person in the area. Also, consumer spending on clothing is significant. Additionally, these goods are readily available and accessible due to the strong presence of key players with well-developed distribution networks. This broadens the market’s customer base and boosts consumer spending. The Asia Pacific market for women’s jerseys, hoodies, and pullovers is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding economic revolution, increasing per capita income, and increased disposable income are attributed to this. It is also expected that developments in the apparel retail sector, along with the growth of the offline and online distribution networks, will aid in the expansion of the local market. For instance, Zara SA announced its plans to establish 4 to 5 stores in India within a 12-month period in 2020. Moreover, it is anticipated that the market demand for these goods will rise as a result of the region’s expanding population, which is primarily driven by China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hennes & Mauritz Retail Pvt. Ltd

Christian Dior

CHANEL

Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Fiber offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Cotton

Polyester

Cellulosic

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

