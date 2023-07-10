Programming Language Market Size Trends Transforming Business Models and Opportunities | Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc.

The Global Programming Language report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Programming Language Market is valued at approximately USD 154.70 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Programming Language refers to a computer language used by software developers to develop software programs, scripts, and other sets of instructions for computers to execute. There are different types of languages that are used by developers such as C, Python, JavaScript, Ruby, PHP, and Go among others. Moreover, as per GeeksforGeeks Portal – as of 2022, Python is used as the main coding language by around 80% of developers worldwide.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.Python is followed by Java, which has been used in more than 3 billion devices, and JavaScript, used by more than 97% of websites. The increasing expansion of machine learning and AI technologies and growing adoption of cloud solutions across industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing expansion of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies is contributing to the growth of the Global Programming Language Market.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 14.69 billion, and the global artificial intelligence (AI) software market is projected to grow to USD 126 billion by 2025. Moreover, in Sept 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a grant of USD 16 million for five collaborative research projects to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to facilitate scientific insights and discoveries from data generated by computational simulations, experiments, and observations. Also, rising advancements in programming languages and growing popularity of online learning Bootcamp courses would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with programming Language training stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Programming Language Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing adoption of AI and ML technologies across the industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising digitization across different industries as well as growing expansion of IT industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aptech Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Data Camp Inc.

edX Inc.

Global Knowledge Training LLC

Learning Tree International Inc.

NetCom Learning

NIIT Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Coursera Inc. acquired Rhyme Softworks. Rhyme Softworks has built a platform that enables developers to build hands-on, virtual e-learning projects that can be executed from a user’s internet browser.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Medium

Offline

Online

By Language

C

Python

JavaScript

Go

Ruby

Others

By End-User

Academic

Corporate

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

