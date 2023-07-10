Blockchain Consulting Market Size A Catalyst for Business Transformation | 101 Blockchains, Blockchain Mind

The Global Blockchain Consulting report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Blockchain Consulting Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Blockchain Consulting refers to the strategic implementation of blockchain technology as per the analysis & requirement of the client’s business. A blockchain consulting provider performs different tasks such as research, design, development, and testing of blockchain technologies on behalf of their clients. Moreover, the service providers are also responsible for assuring compliance with the appropriate regulatory and legal guidelines. The increasing incidences of data breaches and growing adoption of distributed ledger technologies as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6906

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The growing incidences of data breaches are contributing to the growth of the Global Blockchain Consulting Market. For instance, according to the Government of UK’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021 report – in 2020, around Four in ten businesses (39%) and a quarter of charities (26%) across the UK reported cyber security breaches and attacks.

Moreover, the average cost of all the cyber security breaches these businesses have experienced in the past 12 months was estimated at USD 8404.33. Whereas, for medium and large firms combined, the estimated average cost was USD 13311.83. Furthermore, as per Statista – in 2021, the average cost of data breaches in the USA was estimated at USD 9.05 million, and it further increased to USD 9.44 million in 2022. Also, rising automation across the industries and growing emergence of Blockchain Consulting Solution Providers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Blockchain Consulting services and lack of penetration from SMEs due to budget constraints stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blockchain Consulting Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players, and increasing incidences of data breaches coupled with rising adoption of decentralized ledger technologies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABES Lab (Aplana Blockchain Enterprise Solutions Lab)

ArcTouch Google

Applied Blockchain Ltd

101 Blockchains

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6906

Blockchain Mind

Codezeros Technology Company

Crunchbase Inc

EY Global

LeewayHertz

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, US based Mastercard Inc. announced the expansion of its consulting service with new dedicated areas including Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG).

In September 2022, HashCash, a software and blockchain development company, announced inauguration of its blockchain consulting services in Finland. Through this new venture, the company would be utilizing blockchain technology for renewable energy marketplace.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Consulting

Blockchain

By Application

Large enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6906

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6906

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com