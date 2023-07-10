Healthcare Digital Twins Market Size Unlocking New Opportunities for Success | Microsoft, Philips Healthcare

The Global Healthcare Digital Twins report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Healthcare Digital Twins Market is valued at approximately USD 462.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Healthcare digital twin is a virtual model of a process, object, or device that performs in real-time to update healthcare data such as lab results, human physiology, and hospital environment when changes take place. It uses data and imitates processes to suggest the best performance outcomes and issues in real-life environments with better safety and cost-effectiveness. The market growth is driven by the growing demand for wearables in the healthcare industry to monitor patient data and the rising need for maintaining medical records.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The flourishing development of the healthcare industry is further exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand. According to a Statista analysis, the healthcare sector in India is expected to be worth about 194 billion USD in 2020, which is anticipated to expand quickly and reach almost USD 372 billion by 2022.

Likewise, as per the article published by AI Multiple in May 2022, there were 66% of healthcare professionals estimated the rising investments in digital twins, the proliferation of which supports in the enhancing the performance of healthcare organizations, provides customizations, enables personalization of medicine, and facilitates the development of new devices and medications. Consequentially, the growth of the healthcare industry is propelling demand for healthcare digital twins to collect data across various sources that are used to create a patient’s digital twin, which is spurring the market demand at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing investment in technological developments, as well as the rising digitalization in the healthcare industry are presenting various growth prospects to the market in the forthcoming years. However, the growing incidences of security breaches across healthcare institutions and high investments needed to support the infrastructure of the technology are restricting market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare Digital Twins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of digital infrastructure and the high adoption rate of automation and digital solutions in healthcare facilities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing penetration of IoT devices, as well as growing investments in AI-based technology, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atos

Dassault Systems (3DS System)

Microsoft

Philips Healthcare

Unlearn.AI, Inc.

PrediSurge

QiO Technologies

Verto Healthcare

ThoughWire

Fasttream Technologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Atos partnered with Siemens to develop a process digital twin platform for the pharmaceutical industry. This novel solution is based on a digital replica of the pharma production process that is powered by AI, advanced analytics, and IoT, which is designed to improve the efficiency and flexibility of manufacturing pharmaceutical products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Process & System Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

By Application:

Asset and Process Management

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery

Others

By End Use:

Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

