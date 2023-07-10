IoT Professional Services Market Size Bold Visions and Strategies for Epic Growth | Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation

The Global IoT Professional Services report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global IoT Professional Services Market is valued at approximately USD 109.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. IoT professional services help organizations in the logistics and transportation sectors use IoT technology solutions to increase productivity. IoT professional services offer a variety of services and resources, including advising, training, and tech assistance to users to install IoT solutions and maximize return on investment. Factors such as rising internet ubiquity and advancements of wireless technologies, the growing trend of M2M applications across industries, and increasing government initiatives in R&D activities related to IoT are driving the growth of the global market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6904

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The development of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth. According to Statista, the Internet of Things (IoT) sector generated USD 388 billion in total revenue in 2019.

This amount is expected to increase and is estimated to reach USD 1058.3 billion by 2030. As a result, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry is burgeoning the IoT Professional Services Market. The surging demand for IoT-enabled digital transformation of businesses, as well as rising inclination towards cloud-based data management strategy, are creating various opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, rising integration issues of legacy infrastructure and communication networks, along with various concerns associated with data security and privacy are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IoT Professional Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising investment on technological advancements, along with the presence of advanced infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing acceptance of emerging technologies, as well as the surging demand for IoT devices in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atos SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

AT&T Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Capgemini SE

Virtusa Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6904

Recent Developments in the Market:

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

IoT consulting

IoT Infrastructure

System Designing and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Education and Training

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Smart Buildings

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transport and Logistics

Smart Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Energy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6904

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6904

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com