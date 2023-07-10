Corporate Learning Management System Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for Global Businesses | Adobe, Paylocity

The Global Corporate Learning Management System report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market is valued at approximately USD 6.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A corporate learning management system (LMS) is software that is designed to provide the company’s staff an online training and educational materials. Corporate LMS assists in onboarding new employees and prepares them with the information and abilities needed to carry out their responsibilities and supports them to meet organizational needs.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The growing demand for advanced LMS solutions to effectively manage learning content, coupled with the increasing need for integrating interactive and personalized training environments is propelling the market demand across the globe. The growing expenditure on employee workplace training is further fueling the demand for the Corporate Learning Management System (LMS).

According to Statista, in 2020, the average spending on workplace training per employee worldwide was USD 1,267 billion which is an increase from USD 1,229 billion in 2014. Therefore, the increasing requirement for skill-based and objective-driven training to boost employee performance is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising incorporation of advanced technologies for a better training environment, as well as the growing trend of virtual online training is leveraging the market demand in the forecasting years. However, the unavailability of LMS solutions with multi-language support and the reluctance of enterprises to convert existing training content into microcontent is hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising emphasis on enhancing employee efficiency and productivity, along with increasing spending on offering personalized learning and development experiences. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the rising adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, as well as thriving demand for advanced LMS solutions to effectively manage learning content, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cornerstone OnDemand

Blackboard

iSpring Solutions

SAP SE

Docebo

Adobe

Paylocity

Seismic

Paycor

Absorb Software

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Cornerstone OnDemand announced that the company entered into a collaborative agreement with BBVA with the objective of advancing its employee growth strategies and managing various talent areas, such as learning, assessment, recruitment, and mobility.

In July 2022, Blackboard unveils the launch of its Anthology Intelligent Experiences which forms interactive moments by breaking down data silos and incorporating insights in a critical system to inform more relevant engagement among faculty, staff, and learners.

In April 2022, Instructure declared the acquisition of Concentric Sky which is the maker of Badgr which helps the company to rebrand as “Canvas Badges” as it joins the Instructure Learning Platform. Canvas LMS customers also promote to Badgr Pro’s advanced tools suite in new “Canvas Credentials,” which presents unlimited analytics, leaderboards, badging, and personalized pathway progress visualizations.

Report Scope:Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters to detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User:

Software and Technology

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

