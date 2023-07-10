ESIM Market Size Exploring Future Growth Potential | Infineon Technologies AG., NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The Global ESIM report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global ESIM Market is valued at approximately USD 7.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. An eSIM is a type of programmable SIM card that is directly fixed into a device rather than an integrated circuit located on a removable universal integrated circuit card. An eSIM includes software that is installed onto an eUICC chip permanently attached to a device. The rising focus on remote sim provisioning for M2M, the increasing number of favorable government regulations boosting M2M communication, and the growing adoption of eSIM-connected devices are primary factors for the growth of the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The growing integration of IoT technology with eSIM is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. According to Statista, in 2019, the Internet of Things (IoT) generated total revenue of USD 388 billion worldwide, which is projected to reach USD 677.4 billion by 2025.

Therefore, the increasing demand and development of the Internet of Things are acting as a catalyzing factor for the demand for ESIM in the global market. Moreover, the surging demand for wearable electronics, as well as the rising adoption of smart solutions are creating various lucrative prospects over the forecasting years. However, the rising concern regarding security threats and the lack of standardization are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global ESIM Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing technological advancements and high presence of the network providers. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the surging demand for eSIM smartphones, as well as increasing availability of prominent smartphone players such as Huawei and Samsung electronics in the market space.

ByMajor market players included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies AG.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

Deutsche Telekom AG

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

Gemalto NV

ARM Holdings

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

NTT Docomo

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG declared the launch of its in-car 5G and personal eSIM networking options in partnership with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Deutsche Telekom AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG used personal eSIM and MobilityConnect to link vehicle connectivity with the customer’s mobile network on a 5G basis.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Hardware

Connectivity services

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

M2M

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

