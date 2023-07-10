Enterprise Software Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Global Enterprise Software report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Enterprise Software Market is valued at approximately USD 196.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Enterprise software is also generally known as enterprise application software. It is computer software that is specially designed to fulfill the organization’s needs instead of individual users. Factors such as growing focus on improving an organization’s total productivity, increasing digitalization, and rising integration of emerging technologies including Blockchain, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in enterprise software are driving the market growth globally.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

For instance, in March 2020, Microsoft Corporation entered into a collaborative agreement with Lition- blockchain technology solutions company for incorporating Blockchain technology into the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The aim of this integration was to help Microsoft Corporation clients to enhance their businesses’ transparency and security.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) are gaining high traction among the organization which is influencing the growth of the market. According to Statista, the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market was estimated to be worth around USD 95,222 million, which is projected to reach USD 100,680 million by 2025. Accordingly, the high adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is exhibiting a positive influence on the demand for enterprise software, which is accelerating the market growth. In addition, increasing expenditure on improving digital infrastructure, as well as growing investment in R&D to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the software are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. However, rising digital threats and high initial costs of enterprise software are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surging adoption of cloud-based enterprise software solutions and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising investment by end-use companies, as well as the growing digitalization in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SYSPRO

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, OpenText announced the introduction of three novel solutions that are OpenText Documentum, OpenText Core Content, and OpenText Media Management (OTMM) for Salesforce AppExchange. This launch of new platforms helps end-user organizations to manage their information on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms, which possess numerous Salesforce applications.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

Business Intelligence Software

Content Management Software

Supply Chain Management Software

Customer Relationship Management Software

Others

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-User:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government & Education

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

