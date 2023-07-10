Micro Mobile Data Center Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Panduit Corp., Zella DC

The Global Micro Mobile Data Center report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market is valued at approximately USD 4.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructure that is specially designed to be achieved by incorporating the storage, processing, and networking modules that are needed to run indoor and outdoor applications in a secure computing environment. These centers are gaining huge popularity as plug-and-play unit, which includes all the devices of a conventional data center. Factors such as the increasing number of rugged data centers, high adoption of branch office automation, and surging demand for plug-and-play data centers are prominent factors that are burgeoning the market demand around the world.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The increasing proliferation of smart devices and IoT is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. According to Statista, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to rise from 8.6 billion in the year 2019 to 29.4 billion by the end of 2030. Therefore, the rising inclination toward automation in the manufacturing industries is stipulating the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT), which is accelerating market growth. Moreover, rising investment in the development of advanced technology, as well as the growing awareness about micro-lending are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of customized solutions in micro mobile data center deployments and vendor lock-ins limit customer purchase options are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high installation of micro mobile data centers, along with the growing investments in technological developments and the presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the exponential growth of the retail sector, as well as the rising number of government programs like Digital India in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Dell, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation

Eaton Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Panduit Corp.

Zella DC

Hitachi Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Vertiv Group Corp. announced the launch of novel energy-effective and space-saving power backup solutions for its edge and mid-size data centers. The introduction of a new line of UPS systems involves the Vertiv Liebert EXM2 and the Vertiv Liebert ITA2 – 30 kVA.

In March 2020, Schneider Electric announced that the company introduce its new cooling solution for edge and micro data centers. The objective of this launch is to form cooling more efficient and decrease operational costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Up to 20 RU

20 – 40 RU

40-60 RU

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

