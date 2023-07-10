Operating Room Management Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031 | US$ 5.9 billion

Our research study on the global Operating Room Management market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Operating Room Management market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A hospital’s operating room (OR) is a space where surgical procedures are carried out in a sterile setting. The operating room requires good management, which is accomplished through resident surgeon training, and efficient scheduling. It also reduces the length of the medical case through parallel processing, selecting the best aesthetic techniques, and overseeing the operating room’s overall operation. To ensure effective and secure patient care, the operating room must be well managed. Before the operation day, OR managers typically prepare and carry out a lot of the decision-making, including staffing assignments, time allocation for the OR, and case duration estimation.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing technological advancements will primarily fuel the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period. New robotic methods are gaining significant traction. Robot-assisted surgeries and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to shape the future of the operating room management market. In addition, spurring demand for non-invasive surgical procedures will contribute to the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period.

The benefits of operating room management, such as efficient management, proper functioning, efficiency, and productivity, will escalate the growth of the market. Apart from that, the cost-effectiveness of the technology will also benefit the operating room management market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic has caused a temporary prohibition on elective surgery, which led to several cancellations. In a paper released by the CovidSurg Collaborative, researchers estimate that during the 12 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak impact, almost 28 million procedures were postponed globally. However, hospitals are extending OR hours and concentrating on greater OR utilization to accommodate the increased surgical volume. COVID-19 will have a favorable effect on the market for ORM software. Moreover, governments have also raised healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a long-term impact on the operating room management market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the operating room management market, owing to rising investments and favourable reforms aimed at advancing the health care system. Apart from that, the growing adoption of technology to curb healthcare costs and advanced IT infrastructure will augment the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• COMEG Medical Technologies

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Surgical Information Systems

• Omnicell

• Stryker Corporation

• Richard Wolf

• Brainlab

• EIZO

• Picis Clinical Solutions

• Getinge

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Components, Delivery Mode, Solutions, End-User, and Region.

By Components

• Software

• Services

By Delivery Mode

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

By Solution

• Data management and communications solution

• Anesthesia information management system

• Operating Room Supply Management Solution

• Operating Room Scheduling Solution

• Performance Management solution

• Other solutions

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Management Service

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Operating Room Management Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Operating Room Management market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Operating Room Management Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Operating Room Management market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

