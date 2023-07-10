Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antibiotic susceptibility testing is a method for determining whether an antibiotic is effective against a particular pathogen or family of organisms. Broth microdilution or quick automated instrument procedures are the research techniques that are most frequently employed to analyse the susceptibility of microbes to antibiotics.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of antimicrobial susceptibility will primarily fuel the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. In addition, changes in personalized drugs and growing government policies are expected to benefit the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period.

The growing cases of multi-drug resistance organisms and rising awareness about the benefits of precision medicine will contribute to the growth of the market. According to a study by Tbfacts.org, nearly 484,000 incident cases of multidrug resistance/ Rifampicin resistance, TB, were recorded in 2018. India accounted for 27% of these cases while 14% of the total cases were recorded in China.

In addition to that, the rising number of awareness campaigns will significantly escalate the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. On the flip side, stringent government policies may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to the growing R&D activities intending to develop novel automated AST systems. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing safety issues, and technical developments will drive the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period. Apart from that, a strong presence of industry players is expected to outline the potential of this regional market during the forecast time frame. The market may also witness significant opportunities due to the well-established precision medicine awareness campaigns, advantageous government initiatives, and an increase in the number of research collaborations.

Competitors in the Market

• Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

• ALIFAX Srl

• Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bruker Corp.

• Danaher Corp.

• Merck KGaA

• Scientific Digital Imaging Plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

• Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

• Susceptibility Testing Disks

• MIC Strips

• Susceptibility Testing Plates

• Automated Laboratory Instruments

• Culture and Growth Media

• Consumables

By Type:

• Antibacterial Testing

• Antifungal Testing

• Antiparasitic Testing

• Others

By Application:

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Epidemiology

• Others

By End-user:

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research &Academic Institutes

• Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

