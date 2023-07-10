Outrage as Taiwan transfers killer of police officer to minimum security prison

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials are reviewing prison legislation following outrage over the transfer of Yi Bao-hung (易寶宏) to a minimum-security prison halfway through his sentence for killing a police officer in a nightclub in Taipei's Xinyi District in 2014, per UDN.

Yi, the son of actress Yi Shu-kuan (易淑寬), only began serving his nine-year sentence in June 2019. The public was surprised by both his light sentence and his quick transfer to a less secure prison facility.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said an amendment to prison regulations, namely the Prison Camp Act, would make it harder for those engaging in heinous crimes to transfer to minimum security prisons. He said the amendments had been approved by the Cabinet in September 2022 but still awaited a vote in the legislature.

Former New Power Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said during an internet broadcast that Yi would be transferred to a minimum security facility. Since releasing the news, both pan-blue and pan-green presidential candidates have expressed dissatisfaction.

Tsai said that according to the Prison Camp Act, as long as two consecutive months of a sentence are served and behavior is of a certain standard, the prisoner would be eligible to apply for a transfer.

Prisoners' cases are sent to a review committee that is presided over by criminal justice experts. If a majority votes in favor, the prisoner is able to transfer facilities, specifically to ones that operate under a self-management system to prepare them to return to society.