Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan raises awareness of wildcat conservation with glowing jigsaw puzzle

Number of leopard cats native to Taiwan plummets to less than 500

  149
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 15:17
Jigsaw puzzle featuring leopard cats in Taiwan. (Forestry Bureau/Renoir Puzzle image)

Jigsaw puzzle featuring leopard cats in Taiwan. (Forestry Bureau/Renoir Puzzle image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recently rolled-out jigsaw puzzle featuring illuminated leopard cats celebrates Taiwan’s rich fauna and flora and promotes the importance of biodiversity.

Taiwan's Forestry Bureau and local puzzle company Renoir Puzzle collaborated to create “Leopard Cats Roaming in the Woods,” a 1,008-piece puzzle that sheds light on the precarious state of the animal. The cat has been listed as endangered in Taiwan due to a loss of habitat and frequent roadkill incidents.

The product, part of the glow-in-the-dark edition, depicts a leopard cat mother and her two cubs wandering in the forest. It exudes a sense of tranquility－a scene many hope to revive, according to the website of Renoir Puzzle.

The painting was featured on the cover of a 2021 desk calendar by the Forestry Bureau. The calendars, billed as informative and aesthetically pleasing, have become a hit since the first edition in 2018.

The government and conservationists have made efforts to conserve leopard cats. For example, Miaoli County is encouraging increased monitoring and reporting of the animal, as well as subsidies for poultry farmers suffering losses from the cat’s intrusion.

Last week, Taipei Zoo sent two newborn leopard cats to the Endemic Species Research Institute for training before their release into the wild in the coming months. This is part of a campaign to protect Taiwan's endemic species by pooling resources from both the public and private sectors, in this case seeking to expand the number of the dwindling leopard cat population, which stands at less than 500, according to the zoo.

Taiwan raises awareness of wildcat conservation with glowing jigsaw puzzle

Taiwan raises awareness of wildcat conservation with glowing jigsaw puzzle
Jigsaw puzzle featuring leopard cats in Taiwan. (Renoir Puzzle image)

Taiwan raises awareness of wildcat conservation with glowing jigsaw puzzle
A leopard cat at Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taiwan raises awareness of wildcat conservation with glowing jigsaw puzzle
A leopard cat at Taipei Zoo was sent to train before its release into the wild. (Taipei Zoo photo)
Taiwan
leopard cat
puzzle
jigsaw
conservation
animal
endangered species
Taipei Zoo

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2023/07/10 10:04
Pandering, a parking lot, and promoting heat stroke in Taiwan's presidential race
Pandering, a parking lot, and promoting heat stroke in Taiwan's presidential race
2023/07/09 19:04
Costco Taiwan recalls cheese after finding of carcinogen
Costco Taiwan recalls cheese after finding of carcinogen
2023/07/08 20:41
Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit
Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit
2023/07/08 19:35
Taiwan midwife who birthed over 5,000 babies dies aged 104
Taiwan midwife who birthed over 5,000 babies dies aged 104
2023/07/08 16:09