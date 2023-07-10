Natural Hair Care Product Market Dynamics, Future Projections and An In-depth Analysis until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Natural Hair Care Product Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Natural Hair Care Product Market is valued at approximately USD 9.58 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Natural hair care product helps in improving hair quality while minimizing hair damage. One of the major drivers of market expansion is the growing awareness of the advantages of natural hair care products. The majority of organic hair care products include Vitamin E-rich antioxidants that nourish the scalp and encourage hair development. Consumers are increasingly choosing natural products due to the negative side effects of using chemical-based shampoos and conditioners, such as poor hair quality and a rough scalp. The demand for natural hair care products has increased as a result of consumers’ increased ingredient awareness and their avoidance of products that contain sulphates, mineral oil, parabens, and alcohol.

According to Statista, the global market for organic shampoo was estimated to be worth approximately 1.1 billion US dollars in 2018 and is anticipated to grow to roughly 1.4 billion dollars by 2025. Along with this, men’s hair-related searches outnumbered women’s hair searches by around 6% in 2016, according to a Google analysis. Additionally, social media has helped males become more aware of self-care, health, and cleanliness, as well as make product recommendations. However, the high cost of Natural Hair Care Products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Natural Hair Care Product Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The natural hair care market was controlled by Europe. A major driver of the market expansion in the area is the rising demand for natural goods and cosmetic companies that use natural components instead of synthetic chemicals. Due to its prominence as the world’s leading beauty and cosmetics market, Europe has numerous prospects for producers of natural cosmetics. The beauty and cosmetics market was worth USD 94.0 billion in 2018, according to Cosmetics Europe, a trade group for the European cosmetics and personal care industry. It is anticipated that the significant concentration of manufacturers in European nations like Germany and France will spur innovation in natural hair care products. Over the projected period, the market for natural hair care products is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific. Demand for these goods is anticipated to soar as a result of consumer preferences for natural goods, particularly in developing nations like China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble

NatureLab Tokyo

Estee Lauder

Mama Earth

St. Botanica

Bollati

John Master Organics

Phyto Botanical Power

Amazon Beauty Inc.

Organic Harvest

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End-use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-use:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

