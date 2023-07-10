Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market Opportunities, Growth Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market" [2023-2030]

Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market is valued at approximately USD 5.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Electric hair clippers and trimmers are consumer grooming products that are used to reduce the length of hair or trim the hair. The major driving factor for the market is rising e-commerce presence over the forecast period. Along with this, rising disposable income is also accelerating the market’s revenue over the forecast period. As consumers are maintaining personal hygiene which is driving the growth of the global electric hair clipper & trimmer market. Moreover, rising globalization is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Additionally, key market players are taking initiatives which are rising the market share over the forecast period.

The key element driving the sales of electric hair clippers & trimmers through the online channels is an increase in product visibility at Flipkart, Amazon.com, and Snapdeal.com. Online portals also offer large discounts on name-brand products, 24-7 help, and a wide selection of products. Additionally, e-commerce merchants are increasing their market share in tier II and tier III cities while putting more emphasis on enhancing delivery services. The majority of well-known businesses also have websites, which aids in the segment’s expansion. Along with this, e-commerce sales are rising around the globe, which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to Statista in 2020, the sales of e-commerce were USD 4,938 billion which is predicted to increase to USD 6,767 billion in 2023. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials for Electric Hair Clippers & Trimmers stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia Pacific had a sizable market share. The primary factors anticipated to increase demand for the electric trimmer during the projected period are increased product exposure along with the millennial beard trend. In the coming years, it is also anticipated that rising spending on male grooming, particularly in India, will boost sales of hair clippers. From 2022 to 2029, the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience the fastest CAGR. The sale of hair care items like electric trimmers has increased significantly due to Nigeria’s expanding youth population. Additionally, increased internet usage, cable TV saturation, and celebrity endorsements are all having a beneficial effect on consumer purchasing behaviour.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

Panasonic Corporation

Xiaomi.

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Conair Corporation

ANDIS COMPANY

VEGA

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Corded

Cordless

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

