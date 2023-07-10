Direct Selling Market Segmentation, Forecasting and A Comprehensive Study Through 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Direct Selling Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Direct Selling Market:

Global Direct Selling Market is valued at approximately USD 189.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Single-level marketing and multi-level marketing are both parts of direct selling. The FTC states that “direct selling is a general phrase that embraces a number of business types based on person-to-person selling in venues other than a retail facility, such as social media platforms or the home of the salesperson or potential customer. The major driving factor for the market is rising e-commerce penetration. Along with this, large number of people have access to alternative income possibilities through direct selling, which also promotes micro business. Moreover, rising adoption of health and wellness products is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Over 125.4 million direct sellers are estimated to be participating in the sector by 2020, according to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA(, and this figure is expected to rise as the industry expands. In addition to offering revenue opportunities, direct selling teaches transferable management and sales abilities that may be used outside of the direct selling industry. However, the high preference for e-commerce purchases is restraining market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Direct Selling Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. With a market share of almost 45% in 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the world in expanding healthcare and cosmetics spending. In emerging countries, direct sellers are becoming more popular, notably in lower-class cities in China, India, and Indonesia. Due to a dearth of physical outlets and a populace that is less educated in some places, the nature of direct selling businesses connects strongly with this market segment. In 2022-2029, North America is growing with the fastest CAGR. The presence of various players and a growing propensity for direct selling as a means of generating additional money are driving the region’s growth. Additionally, increasing disposable income and government initiatives are projected to accelerate regional market expansion in the upcoming years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amway Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Avon Products, Inc.

Vorwerk

Nu Skin Enterprises

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Oriflame Holding AG

Belcorp

Mary Kay Inc.

Cutco Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Health & Wellness

Cosmetics And Personal Care

Household Goods & Durables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

