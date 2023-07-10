Coffee Machine Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Coffee Machine Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Coffee Machine Market:

Global Coffee Machine Market is valued at approximately USD 6.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Coffee is now a requirement to start the day. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to coffee, and automatic coffee machines supply every coffee variety and excel in many flavours, from conventional espresso to filter coffee to mocha. The major driving factors for the Global Coffee Machine Market are increase in demand for coffee and demand for ready to eat beverages. Along with this, to release cutting-edge machinery with the newest innovations, manufacturers are spending money on research and development.

For example, Nestle Nespresso S.A. spent USD 43.03 million in 2018 to build new production lines for its Vertuo coffee system. The drip filter market was the largest globally. Dualit Ltd. unveiled a brand-new CafePro Capsule Machine in 2018. Additionally, due to an increase in the number of wealthy consumers and a growing interest in gourmet options in recent decades. Over 62% of the population in the US drinks coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association (NCA(. Due to the growing demand for coffee and the need for specialty coffee options, consumers prefer coffee machines to hand-brewed coffee. Sales of coffee makers have significantly increased as a result of this trend. Nearly 60% of the total amount of coffee drank in the US is gourmet, according to an NCA analysis. However, the high cost of Coffee Machines stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Coffee Machine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. With the highest global market share in 2021, Europe dominated the world. The primary driver of the market is the high consumption of coffee in the area. Additionally, having a lot of offices and commercial buildings leads to higher product sales. From 2021 to 2029, the Asia Pacific region’s market will expand at the quickest rate. It is anticipated that developing nations like Australia, China, and India will make up the majority of the region’s growth. Additionally, the need will be fueled by the growing number of cafes and coffee shops, particularly in emerging nations. Due to the area’s high growth potential and potential to assist market expansion, major cafe chains like CCD and Starbucks are investing in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Keurig Green Mountain Inc. (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Newell Brands (U.S.)

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l. (Italy)

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Melitta (Germany)

Morphy Richards (U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Drip Filter

Capsule

Espresso

Bean-to-Cup

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

