After Sun Care Products Market Innovation, Forecasting and Comprehensive Study for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “After Sun Care Products Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About After Sun Care Products Market:

Global After Sun Care Products Market is valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

After lengthy sun exposure, you should apply a moisturizing lotion to the skin. Its role is to calm the skin after UV radiation assault. The truth is that excessive UV exposure burns the skin. The increasing consumer awareness of the advantages of using after-sun care products, such as protecting the skin from the sun’s damaging rays, hydrating the skin, and others, is one of the main reasons fueling market expansion and influencing its demand throughout the world. Additionally, it is projected that the advent of after-sun care products with natural, premium components, that are non-toxic, and contain fewer chemicals would increase demand in the future.

The statistics provided by Cosmetic Europe, a Personal Care Association, indicate that sales of skin care products in Europe would exceed USD 26.30 billion in 2020. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising consumer knowledge of the variety of sun care products available. Additionally, the prevalence of sunburn difficulties throughout the global populace is driving up product demand. Over 33,000 sunburn cases were reported as requiring emergency hospital visits in the United States in July 2021, according to statistics released by the National Cancer Institute of the United States. Additionally, the development of e-pharmacy retail and ease of consumer access to pharmacy stores are driving up global product sales. However, skin damage associated with After Sun Care Products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global After Sun Care Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. From 2022 to 2029, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share. This can be attributed to the growing population of working women in nations such as China and India, together with their growing willingness to spend money on after-sun care products, which has fueled the growth. In addition, the growing young populations in nations such as China and India are anticipated to present enormous growth potential over the next years. The fastest growing CAGR is anticipated in North America between 2022 and 2029. Customers in the US and Canada are willing to spend a lot of money to nurture their skin. This is fueling the expansion of the market in this area.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido

MacAndrews & Forbes (Revlon)

L’Oreal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Clarins

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Bioderma Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mass

Premium

By Product:

Lotion

Cream

Gel

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

