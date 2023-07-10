Pet Obesity Management Market Investment, Growth Forecasting and Insights Through 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Pet Obesity Management Market:

Global Pet Obesity Management Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Pet Obesity Management refers to the weight management of pets. Excess weight in pets also causes various other health issues including diabetes etc. Pet obesity management includes the consumption of drugs, food supplements, etc. The Pet Obesity Management market is expanding because of factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases in pet population and growing pet ownership.

According to the article titled ‘ Pet Diabetes Care’ published in October 2020, Diabetes affects one out of every 300 dogs and one out of every 230 cats at some point in their lives, and the numbers are rising. Obesity increases the likelihood of developing chronic diseases. Also, according to VCA Animal Hospitals report in February 2021, Obesity is the most common preventable condition in dogs in North America. Obesity affects 25-30% of the dog population, with 40-45% of canines aged 5-11 years weighing more than average. Whereas rising expenditure toward pet healthcare and growing demand for drugs and pet insurance policies create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the lack of knowledge of pet owners hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Obesity Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing e4xpenditure towards pet healthcare. growing pet ownership and rising cases of a pet suffering from obesity. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing government efforts to enhance veterinary healthcare facilities and rising funding schemes by government

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer animal health

Royal Canin

Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Pedigree

KONG Company

Vivaldis

Park Vet Group

Auxthera LLC

Weight Watchers

Novo Nordisk A/S;

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Drugs,

Food Supplements

By Animal:

Dogs

Cats

By End-use:

Pet Specialty Stores,

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

