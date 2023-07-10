Taiwan building P4 lab for biosafety research, biowarfare defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) is planning to build a new biosafety research and development facility, and it denied a report that the U.S. had tasked Taiwan with developing "biological warfare agents."

On Sunday (July 9), UDN published a report claiming the U.S. has urged the MND's National Defense Medical Center (NDMC) to invest in the construction of a new Biosafety Level 4 (P4) laboratory to "secretly establish virus research and development capabilities" and develop "biological warfare agents, with the target of these weapons being self-evident, (China)." According to UDN, the information was obtained from secret meetings held by the government on June 23, 2022 and in January.

However, on Sunday, the MND issued a statement refuting UDN's claims as false. The MND said the mission of the NDMC's Institute of Preventative Medicine is to implement pathogen detection and protection against and treatment of infectious diseases. The institute also conducts research and development for the detection of biological weapons to strengthen the defense against such weapons.



Entrance to current P4 facility in Sanxia District. (CNA photo)

In response to the rise of pathogens, the Medical Affairs Bureau is planning to build a new generation of biosafety research and development facilities. The ministry said Taiwan has signed the "Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction," which prohibits the development, production, acquisition, and retention of biological and toxin weapons.

Although Taiwan has been "unjustly excluded from the treaty due to international political factors," Taiwan still complies with the requirements of the treaty, the ministry said. It closed by reiterating that rumors about the U.S. "urging Taiwan to develop biological warfare agents" are untrue.